Venus Trading 75.2% Higher This Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Venus coin can currently be bought for about $110.87 or 0.00206651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 75.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $859.02 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,631.18 or 0.99963494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00043204 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000900 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005668 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003011 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,685,160 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

