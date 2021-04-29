Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%.

Veoneer stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.57. 1,275,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.66.

Get Veoneer alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNE. Barclays lifted their target price on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Veoneer in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.