VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.32

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.32 and last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 50671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000.

VEREIT Company Profile (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

