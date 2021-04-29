VEREIT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,020 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 971% compared to the typical volume of 282 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded up $6.62 on Thursday, hitting $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,488,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,530. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

