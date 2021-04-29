VEREIT (VER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect VEREIT to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VER opened at $41.26 on Thursday. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.462 dividend. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 53.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

