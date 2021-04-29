VEREIT (VER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect VEREIT to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of VER opened at $41.26 on Thursday. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.462 dividend. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 53.31%.
About VEREIT
VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.
