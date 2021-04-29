Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, an increase of 114.9% from the March 31st total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). On average, analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $30,469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $49,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,920 shares of company stock valued at $90,629.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

