Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2,540.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,333 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $654,975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,653,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.21.

Shares of VRTX traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.15. 49,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

