Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,224. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.21.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,084 shares of company stock worth $2,372,229 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

