Vertical Research Upgrades Olin (NYSE:OLN) to “Buy”

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Olin stock opened at $42.14 on Thursday. Olin has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. Research analysts forecast that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 334.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 103,472 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 536,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 59.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

