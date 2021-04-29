Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.25. 3,677,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 920,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 139,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 2,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 447,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

