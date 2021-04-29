ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post $7.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.57 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $27.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $28.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $28.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.94 billion to $29.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAC stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.