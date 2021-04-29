ViacomCBS (VIAC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect ViacomCBS to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ViacomCBS to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $41.43 on Thursday. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

