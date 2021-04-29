ViacomCBS (VIACA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIACA opened at $46.27 on Thursday. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Separately, TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

