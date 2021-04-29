Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.04

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.04 and last traded at $33.17, with a volume of 414222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSP. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.52 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $39.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viant Technology stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

