Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.13

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.13 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 1411972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

VIAV has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 106.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $36,492.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,876 shares of company stock worth $2,049,469. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 794,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 153,292 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 212,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

