VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 86.3% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 41.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 148.7% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 94,400 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $31.41. 61,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.19%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

