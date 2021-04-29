VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.820-1.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,835,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,542. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.