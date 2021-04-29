Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.69

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (LON:VOG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 5.35 ($0.07), with a volume of 427,465 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £13.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.39.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

