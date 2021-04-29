VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 108.9% from the March 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period.

Shares of CFO stock opened at $70.55 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $70.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

