VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 344.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $70.55 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $70.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

