VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CDL opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $56.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF accounts for 0.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned 0.37% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

