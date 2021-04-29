VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CDL opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $56.51.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.
