Vid (VI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Million

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Vid has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $159.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vid has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00067890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00078407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.00832198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00098319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,731,604 coins. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

