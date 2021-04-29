VIDY Market Cap Reaches $46.99 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $46.99 million and $2.11 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIDY has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00067503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00078167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.93 or 0.00842001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00098402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.13 or 0.07976573 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

