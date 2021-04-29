Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.53% of Viemed Healthcare worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMD shares. TheStreet raised Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

