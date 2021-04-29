VIG (VIG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6,372.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. VIG has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $6,372.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,406.37 or 0.13826084 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001241 BTC.

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,862,780 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

