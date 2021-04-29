Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 414 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,866 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 79.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2,140.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 139,160 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 12.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $254.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $171.88 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.93.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

