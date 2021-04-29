Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 4,500 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,711,000. First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.11. 1,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.87 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

