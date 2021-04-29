Viking Fund Management LLC Decreases Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.03. 4,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.34. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.17.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

