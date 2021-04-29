Viking Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 1.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,379 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,901 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after buying an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,845,000 after buying an additional 1,173,665 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.44. 64,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.