Viking Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $410,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,090 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,328. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

