Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after acquiring an additional 427,677 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 874,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,461,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

BTI traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $36.99. 132,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.