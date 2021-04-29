Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,290,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $9.41 on Thursday, hitting $386.24. 54,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,363. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $263.01 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,480 shares of company stock valued at $186,217,901 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

