Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.05. The company had a trading volume of 55,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,142. The company has a market capitalization of $214.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $155.08 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $141,594.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,280,516.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.