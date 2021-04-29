Viking Fund Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 65.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Baker Hughes by 8.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 4.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 907,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 39,555 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Baker Hughes by 36.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 428,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $1,645,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

BKR traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 132,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,898,830. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.