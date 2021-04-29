Viking Fund Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.16. The company had a trading volume of 179,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,709,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day moving average of $91.64. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

