Viking Fund Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up 1.6% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.74.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,639. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

