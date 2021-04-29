Viking Fund Management LLC Has $9.74 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.9% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,491. The company has a market capitalization of $195.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

