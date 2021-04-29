Viking Fund Management LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,494,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $457.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.72 and a 12 month high of $236.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.81.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.37.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

