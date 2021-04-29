Viking Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

MRK traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,600,447. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $185.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.