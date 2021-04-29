Viking Fund Management LLC Lowers Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. BCE makes up approximately 1.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in BCE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 404,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,931,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Conning Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BCE by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 212,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.42. 14,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,410. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

