Viking Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Newmont by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Newmont by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,013,000 after purchasing an additional 236,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.12. 221,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,924,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

