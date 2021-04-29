Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,060,000 after acquiring an additional 181,443 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

