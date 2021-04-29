Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.67.

NYSE:GPC traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.16. 2,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,840. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.05 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $124.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

