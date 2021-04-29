Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 11,130 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.65.

Shares of TRP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.52. 22,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,243. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6852 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.