Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in ALLETE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in ALLETE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.43. 1,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,068. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Equities analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALE. Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

