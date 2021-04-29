Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 15,800 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.00. 26,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,508. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $70.59. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

