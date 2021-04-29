Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in The Southern by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.93.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.05. 61,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,605. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

