Viking Fund Management LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $325,309,000 after acquiring an additional 106,686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after buying an additional 207,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

XEC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.30. 2,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,010. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

