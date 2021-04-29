Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.63

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 60771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCISY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

About Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

