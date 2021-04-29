Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Posts Earnings Results

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.20. 46,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a PE ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.28. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $4.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

